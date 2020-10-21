KKR Elect to Bat First vs RCB, Andre Russell Sits Out

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bat first against Virat Kohli’s RCB at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Two changes in their squad with Tom Banton and Prasidh Krishna coming in for Andres Russell and Shivam Mavi. ‘Andre picked up a niggle in the last game and Narine isn't hundred percent,’ says Morgan after announcing his squad.

Playing XIs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Mohammed Siraj, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy