IPL Points Table: RR Moves up the Ladder, CSK Slips To the Bottom

The three-time IPL winners, Chennai Super Kings, are currently at the bottom of the points table.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets to register their fourth victory of the season. | (Photo Courtesy: BCCI/IPL)

Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious against Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets, in match 37 of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, 19 October.

Finishing the match in 17.3 overs, they have also managed to improve their net run rate, which now stands at -0.591 as opposed to -0.778 before the start of the game.

Meanwhile, the three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings slipped to the bottom of the table, after facing their 7th loss of the season. They also scored the lowest first innings total of 125/5 in IPL 2020.

They have 6 points after 10 games, with 3 wins and 7 losses. This loss also affected their net run rate, which now stands at -0.463 from -0.386.

