CSK Struggle vs RR, Post Season’s Lowest Score Batting First

MS Dhoni’s CSK won the toss and elected to bat first vs RR in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The Quint CSK managed to post 125/5 in their 20 overs vs RR. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL MS Dhoni’s CSK won the toss and elected to bat first vs RR in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first vs RR.

CSK posted 125/5 in 20 overs (R Jadeja 35*, MS Dhoni 28, S Curran 22, S Gopal 1/14, R Tewatia 1/18, J Archer 1/20)

MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals on Monday night. That was about all that went the former Indian skipper’s way as the team managed to score just 125 runs in their 20 overs - the lowest score this season by a team batting first. Ravindra Jadeja, batting at number 6, was the top-scorer for CSK with his unbeaten 35 and his 51-run partnership with MS Dhoni was the highest stand of the innings.

Dhoni came out to bat at the fall of Sam Curran’s wicket in the 9th over, when the team was at 53/3. He batted till the 18th over before getting run out on 28. The scoreboard read 107/5 in 17.4 overs, at this point. The slow pace of scoring during the middle overs meant CSK managed to post a below par 125/5 in their 20 overs. RR spinners Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia gave away just 32 runs in eight overs combined, picking up a wicket each.

“The wicket was slow and we tried to bowl slow to make things difficult for the batsmen,” said Gopal after the innings.

CSK have made two changes in their XI today with all-rounder Dwayne Bravo out injured for a few matches and taking his place is Josh Hazlewood. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla got to play in place of Karn Sharma. Rajasthan placed Ankit Rajpoot in place of Jaydev Unadkat.