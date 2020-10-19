Highlights: CSK All But Out of Playoffs Race After Losing to RR

Chennai Super Kings returned from a two-year ban in 2018 to reach the final of the Indian Premier League. This year, their hopes of even making the Playoffs are all but lost after their seventh loss in 10 games – a 7-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Monday, 19 October.

Choosing to bat first, MS Dhoni-led CSK were restricted to 125/5 – the lowest first-innings total so far this season. In response, Rajasthan faced a top-order collapse but reached their target with 21 balls remaining, courtesy Jos Buttler (48-ball 70*) and Steve Smith (34-ball 26*). Here’s a look at the highlights from a match that helped Rajasthan move from the last spot to the fifth, pushing CSK down to the bottom of the standings.

RR’s Spin Magic

Shreyas Gopal picked up the wicket of opener Sam Curran (25-ball 22) to reduce CSK to 53/3 in 8.2 overs.

Gopal, along with fellow leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia, gave away just 32 runs in eight overs combined.

Tewatia accounted for the wicket of Ambati Rayudu, who was caught out behind by Samson for a 19-ball 13. CSK were struggling at 56/4 in 10 overs at that time.

Dhoni & Jadeja Struggle in the Middle

Ravindra Jadeja joined his captain MS Dhoni at the start of the 11th over.

After Rayudu’s wicket, Ravindra Jadeja joined his captain MS Dhoni at the start of the 11th over. The duo added 51 runs off 46 balls, as they struggled to get going. Jadeja top-scored in the innings with 35* (off 30 balls). Dhoni – playing his 200th IPL match – made 28 off 28 deliveries before being run out while trying to take a double in the 18th over.

CSK Pacers Inflict RR Top Order Collapse

Chahar returned to bowl in the next over ans got Sanju Samson caught behind for a duck.

Defending a low total, pacers Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood got CSK off to a good start, reducing Rajasthan to 28/3. RR lost their top three in the first 20 balls of the run chase. Chahar cleaned up Ben Stokes for an 11-ball 19. Two balls later, Aussie pacer Hazlewood – included in the side in place of an injured Dwayne Bravo – sent Robin Uthappa back to the hut for 4. Chahar returned to bowl in the next over and got Sanju Samson caught behind for a duck.

Smith-Buttler Take RR Home

Captain Smith along with Buttler stitched an unbeaten partnership to take their team home.

With RR needing 98 runs from 93 balls, captain Smith along with Buttler stitched an unbeaten partnership to take their team home. Englishman Buttler crossed the fifty-run mark off 37 deliveries – his second half-century this season. His knock included seven boundaries and two sixes.