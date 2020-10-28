IPL Points Table: Mumbai Thumps RCB, Remains at the Top

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in match 48 of IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians defeated their arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in match 48 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 28 October.

Kieron Pollard, leading in the absence of Rohit Sharma, has taken MI to 16 points after 12 matches. They are currently at the top of the table and considering their run rate which is +1.186 after this match, they are sure to qualify for the playoffs.

Rohit's Mumbai Paltan have faced 4 defeats so far in the tournament with 8 wins, the most by any team in IPL 2020.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore faced their fifth defeat of the season. Their position in the points table is the same i.e they are second-placed even after this defeat. They have 7 wins and 5 defeats after 12 matches. Their current run rate stands at +0.048.