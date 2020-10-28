IPL: MI Beat RCB By 5 Wickets, Here Are 5 Game-Changing Moments

MI beat RCB by 5 wickets in the 48th game of the IPL in Abu Dhabi. Cyrus John MI beat RCB in the 48th game of the tournament by 5 wickets. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL MI beat RCB by 5 wickets in the 48th game of the IPL in Abu Dhabi.

Top two heavyweights of this season’s IPL, the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Banglore, took on each other in Abu Dhabi with Mumbai emerging victorious by 5 wickets and 5 balls to spare. Losing the toss and being put in to bat, RCB managed to post 164/6 in their stipulated 20 overs with Devdutt Padikkal top scoring with 74 runs. Jaspreet Bumrah was on fire in the end overs as he managed to pick up 3 wickets in his four overs. Chasing 164 runs, the Mumbai Indians, thanks to a fantastic 79 off 43 by Suryakumar Yadav, reached the target in the last over. Here’s a look at some of the game-changing moments of the game.

1. A Solid Start For RCB

Josh Philippe who came into the RCB side in place of Aaron Finch came good as he got his team off to a good start with his batting partner Devdutt Padikkal at the other end. The pair got RCB to 54 runs in the opening powerplay of the game.

This was a good start considering that RCB had lost the toss and had been put in to bat by Kieron Pollard who was captaining the side in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma.

Josh Philippe who had played his last game for RCB back in September against the KXIP, strung together a 71-run partnership with Padikkal before he was stumped behind the wickets thanks to quick glove work by Quinton de Kock off Rahul Chahar’s bowling. The Australian got 33 off 24 balls striking at 137.50.

2. Padikkal Power

Padikkal who has been in fine form in the tournament scored 74 runs off 45 deliveries. Padikkal was on the offensive from the word go as he didn’t hold back attacking the spin duo of Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar. Padikkal got to his 50 off just 30 deliveries hitting ten 4s.

The southpaw from Kerala was on fire as he took Rahul Chahar to the cleaners in the 15th over by scoring 16 runs.

It was finally in the 17th over when Padikkal fell victim to Jaspreet Bumrah as he played a short ball straight to the fielder at long leg.

3. ‘Bum Bum’ The Wrecker in Chief

Jaspreet Bumrah who has been in fantastic form in the tournament was responsible for getting Mumbai back in the game as he got rid of the skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli wasn’t looking comfortable at the wicket as he fell to a short-pitched delivery from Bumrah for just 9 runs. This was Bumrah’s 100th wicket in IPL. Also, Kohli was Bumrah’s first wicket in the IPL which he picked up 7 years ago.



Bumrah’s 3rd over was a game-changing one as he was able to take two wickets, Shivam Dube and Padikkal, without conceding a single run! He finished with an excellent spell, taking 3 wickets and giving away 14 runs.

4. Decent Opening Start For Mumbai

Chasing 165 to win, Mumbai got off to a cautious start with keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan putting up 37 runs for the opening wicket.

Kishan struck 19 of those runs and the South African de Kock at the other end did some power hitting to score 18 runs. Despite getting a good start, Mumbai stumbled as they lost 3 quick wickets in quick succession and were at 73 for 3 at the end of 11 overs.

5. The One Man Show

Surayakumar Yadav made sure that he got Mumbai over the line with an excellent 79 run innings from just 43 deliveries. This was his personal highest score in the tournament and he was also awarded the man-of-the-match for his innings. Yadav kept the scoreboard kept ticking for Mumbai as he made sure that even in the 13th over the required run rate was near 9 an over.

Despite losing wickets at one end, Yadav made sure that there was no pressure in the latter part of the inning. He got to his fifty in just 29 balls.

Mohammed Siraj’s 3rd and the inning’s 16th over turned out to be a game-changer for the men in blue as Yadav thrashed three boundaries in the over. Before that also, he had punished RCB in the 13th over by taking on Dale Steyn for 13 runs.