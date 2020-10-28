Rohit-Less Mumbai Elect to Bowl vs RCB, Finch Dropped & Steyn In

Kieron Pollard is captaining Mumbai Indians once again and he’s won the toss against Virat Kohli. ‘We will field first,’ says the stand-in Mumbai skipper. No changes in his line-up. Virat says he would’ve like to bat first anyway. He’s made three changes to his XI with Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali making way for Josh Philippe and Dale Steyn. Steyn also having to come in since Navdeep Saini is out of the game due to an injury. Shivam Dube loses his spot in the XI.

Both Mumbai and Bangalore come into the match with 14 points each but MI are top of the table due to their superior net run rate. Both sides suffered defeats in their previous fixtures. The last time the two sides met earlier in the season, MI lost in the Super Over. MI's captain Rohit Sharma, who had missed the previous two games due to a hamstring injury, is sitting out of this game as well. RCB too have an injury issue as their pacer Navdeep Saini suffered a split webbing and is not playing the match today.

Playing XIs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (wicket-keeper), Virat Kohli(captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(captain), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

