IPL 2024: Having a Man Like Dhoni Behind the Stumps Helped CSK – Hardik Pandya

Despite playing on their home turf at the Wankhede Stadium, and having form on their side after two consecutive victories, Mumbai Indians suffered a 20-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday (14 April). According to Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya, the presence of MS Dhoni behind the stumps worked in Chennai’s favour.

Notably, Dhoni scored a 4-ball 20 in this match, hitting three sixes off Pandya’s bowling. However, despite his efforts, Mumbai Indians were in the driver’s seat for the first 12 overs of the run chase, requiring only 89 runs in the last eight overs, with eight wickets in hand.