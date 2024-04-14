IPL 2024: Having a Man Like Dhoni Behind the Stumps Helped CSK – Hardik Pandya

Despite playing on their home turf at the Wankhede Stadium, and having form on their side after two consecutive victories, Mumbai Indians suffered a 20-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday (14 April). According to Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya, the presence of MS Dhoni behind the stumps worked in Chennai’s favour.
Notably, Dhoni scored a 4-ball 20 in this match, hitting three sixes off Pandya’s bowling. However, despite his efforts, Mumbai Indians were in the driver’s seat for the first 12 overs of the run chase, requiring only 89 runs in the last eight overs, with eight wickets in hand.
However, Chennai’s bowlers were exemplary at the death overs, as those eight overs produced only 68 runs and also four wickets. In particular, Matheesha Pathirana was the most effective bowler, recording figures of 4-0-28-4.
After the match, Pandya said Pathirana made the difference for CSK, whilst also mentioning Dhoni’s influence behind the stumps.
The target was definitely gettable, but they bowled pretty well. Pathirana was the difference. They were smart with the plans. They used the longer boundary well and got the hang of it. They have a man behind the stumps (MS Dhoni) telling them what's working. That helps.Hardik Pandya
Explaining why Mumbai’s batters struggled in the last few overs after what was a nearly perfect start, Pandya stated the pitch had started holding up.
The pitch was holding up a bit and the ball was gripping. It was about batting well and keeping the intent. We were on course to reach the target till Pathirana came into the attack and took those two wickets.Hardik Pandya
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)