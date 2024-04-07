IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Team Standings After RR vs RCB Match; Full List

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match today, Saturday, 6 April, was played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). After the latest match, Rajasthan Royals won against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. The IPL Points Table 2024 is updated after the RR vs RCB match on Saturday. Cricket fans in the country can know the top teams and the updated points of all teams after the latest match. Review the total points of all the teams so far, carefully.

According to the latest official details, the IPL Points Table 2024 is currently led by Rajasthan Royals, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings. Rajasthan Royals is placed in the first position in the points table and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is at eighth position. Cricket fans are excited to know the top teams in the table that will qualify for the playoff round. We have all the important updates.