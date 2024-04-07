IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Team Standings After RR vs RCB Match; Full List

Take a look at the updated IPL Points Table 2024 after the RR vs RCB match on Saturday.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match today, Saturday, 6 April, was played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). After the latest match, Rajasthan Royals won against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. The IPL Points Table 2024 is updated after the RR vs RCB match on Saturday. Cricket fans in the country can know the top teams and the updated points of all teams after the latest match. Review the total points of all the teams so far, carefully.
According to the latest official details, the IPL Points Table 2024 is currently led by Rajasthan Royals, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings. Rajasthan Royals is placed in the first position in the points table and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is at eighth position. Cricket fans are excited to know the top teams in the table that will qualify for the playoff round. We have all the important updates.
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2024 match today, Saturday, 6 April, started at 7:30 pm IST. Cricket fans were eagerly waiting to know which team will win today and the results are finally out.
According to the details mentioned on the schedule, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to be conducted from 22 March to 26 May. The IPL 2024 points table will be updated after every match based on the points gained by the winning team.
Cricket fans in the country are requested to keep a close eye on the points table to know the leading teams.
Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 points table after the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Saturday, 6 April:
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Net Run Rate
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1.12
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2.518
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0.517
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0.483
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0.409
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|-0.22
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|-0.58
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|2
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-0.843
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-1.347
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.423
