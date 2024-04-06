IPL 2024: Hits & Misses From Week 2 – From Mayank Yadav’s Pace To Faltering CSK

IPL 2024: Hits & Misses From Week 2 – From Mayank Yadav’s Pace To Faltering Chennai Super Kings
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
As the second week of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) sailed by, it brought forth a torrent of exciting cricketing action – records tumbled once again, new local talents earned recognition, and some teams found themselves stuck in familiar narratives that have haunted them for years.
As we venture into the third week of action, it's time to delve into the hits and misses that have defined the pulse-pounding action of week 2:
Shashank hammered an unbeaten 61 off 29 balls to propel PBKS to a win.
Punjab Kings orchestrated a memorable turnaround against Gujarat Titans, spearheaded by the 32-year-old batter, Shashank Singh. When Singh stepped onto the field, Punjab Kings faced a daunting challenge, having stumbled to a precarious position of four wickets down for a mere 70 runs in 8.4 overs, while chasing a target of 200 runs. With Gujarat's formidable bowling lineup still holding plenty of overs in reserve, the odds seemed stacked against Punjab, and defeat appeared imminent.
In his debut match, against DC, Angkrish Raghuvanshi shone with a blistering 54 off 27 balls.
Only a few days after Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new IPL record by scoring 277 runs in 20 overs, surpassing RCB's previous high of 263, Kolkata Knight Riders recorded the second-highest total in the history of IPL. Guided by the powerhouse trio of 'NRR' – Narine, Russel & Raghuvanshi – the Knights unleashed a barrage of power-packed shots.
IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav dished out a 156.7 kmph delivery - this IPL's fastest ball so far.
Maintaining its tradition of finding hidden gems from the pool of homegrown talents, IPL has delivered yet again. This time, the latest find comes from Lucknow Super Giants’ arsenal – 21-year-old Mayank Yadav.
In his very first match, Mayank left a lasting impression that won him the Player of the Match award. With lightning speed and precision, he snatched four crucial wickets, including those of heavyweight batters like Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma, conceding a mere 27 runs in four overs.
After four matches into the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru find themselves grappling with familiar woes, having suffered three losses – two of them being at their home turf. The team's perennial struggles persist, characterised by a fragile top-order and underperforming bowlers.
Out of the four matches they've played so far, RCB have managed clinch on win.
So far, Rashid Khan has scalped 4 wickets in total.
Despite holding the distinction of being Gujarat Titans' leading wicket-taker of all time, Afghanistan's enigmatic spinner Rashid Khan has yet to conjure up a signature Rashid Khan-esque performance in the IPL. A glance at his recent outings reveal figures that might raise eyebrows: 0/23, 2/49, 1/33, and 1/40.
After suffering a 6-wicket defeat at the hands of SRH, CSK have now two losses on the trot.
However, their fortunes soon took a downturn. Chennai's first defeat of the season unfolded against DC, where the formidable CSK lineup faltered in pursuit of a 191-run target, despite a vintage performance from Dhoni, who managed a brisk 37 off 16 balls. Subsequently, against SRH, CSK's powerhouse batting lineup struggled, mustering only 165/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Shivam Dube's impressive 45 off 24 balls, the rest of the batters faltered, while the bowlers could not defend the title.
