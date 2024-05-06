IPL Points Table 2024: Top Teams and Latest Standings After MI vs SRH Match

The Indian Premier League, IPL points table 2024 is updated after the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. One should note that the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match was played today, Monday, 6 May. According to the latest official details available after the match, Mumbai Indians won against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. While Sunrisers Hyderabad is placed at the fourth position in the points table, Mumbai Indians is placed at the ninth position after the latest face-off. People should note the latest details.

The MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm IST. One should note that the match was hosted by Mumbai. The IPL points table 2024 is updated after every match depending on the total points gained by the winning team. The teams gain points and climb up the table. Cricket fans must note the total points.