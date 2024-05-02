IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Stars in Last-Ball Thriller as SRH Beat Rajasthan

Jaiswal and Parag rampage continued after power-play, before reaching their respective fifties in 30 and 31 balls respectively in the 11th over. But Jaiswal was gone for 67 off 40 balls, playing on to his stumps off Natarajan. Parag hit two sixes and a four before holing out to long-on for 77 off 49 balls to Cummins.

Though Rovman Powell found a few boundaries, SRH’s fightback continued as Shimron Hetmyer hit a low full toss straight to long-on off Natarajan, followed by Dhruv Jurel, who had a left hamstring strain while fielding, flicked straight to deep square leg off Cummins.

Cummins bowled a superb 19th over, giving away only seven runs, despite Powell lofting a six over extra cover on the last ball. With 12 runs needed to win off the final over, and four men outside the 30-yard circle due to slow over-rate, Powell scooped Bhuvneshwar for four. With two runs needed off the final ball, Bhuvneshwar trapped Powell lbw with a full toss on middle and leg to complete a stunning win for SRH over the table-toppers.