IPL Points Table 2024: Top Standings After Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match

IPL 2024 Points Table: Know the total points after the PBKS vs GT match on Sunday.
The Indian Premier League, IPL points table 2024 changes after every match and the top teams are updated. According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL match was played today, Sunday, 21 April. The match is over and the results are out. GT won against PBKS by 3 wickets. Punjab Kings is at ninth position in the table and Gujarat Titans is at sixth position.
As per the latest details, Rajasthan Royals is leading the IPL points table 2024 followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. All teams are giving their best in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The tournament is scheduled to end on 26 May. The top teams in the IPL points table will qualify for the playoff round. Cricket fans should take note of all the latest updates online.
It is important to note that the PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm IST. One should go through the latest updates after the match to know the total points of all teams.
Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 points table after the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match on Sunday, 21 April:
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Net Run Rate
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|12
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0.677
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|10
|7
|5
|2
|0
|1.206
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|10
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0.914
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|8
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0.529
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|8
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0.123
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|8
|8
|4
|4
|0
|-1.055
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|6
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-0.133
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|6
|8
|3
|5
|0
|-0.477
|Punjab Super Kings (PBKS)
|4
|8
|2
|6
|0
|-0.292
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|2
|8
|1
|7
|0
|-1.406
