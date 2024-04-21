IPL 2024: Kolkata Hold Nerves To Beat RCB by 1 Run in Last Ball Thriller

The English batter scored 55 runs in 32 deliveries, whilst Patidar, who is not having the best of seasons, showed what he is capable of producing whilst on song, scoring a 23-ball 52.

At one stage, when the score read 137/2 in 11 overs, requiring 85 runs off the last nine overs, the game was RCB’s to lose. And lose they did, by losing four wickets in two overs – Andre Russell and Sunil Narine picking up a couple of wickets apiece.

An 18-ball 24 by Suyash Prabhudessai on his maiden IPL 2024 match, followed by an 18-ball 25 from Dinesh Karthik, took the game to the last over, but commendable death bowling from Harshit Rana and Andre Russell always kept the Knights ahead in the game.

When Bengaluru required 21 runs off the last over, the outcome seemed to be a foregone conclusion, except Karn Sharma turned the tie on its head by hitting three sixes off the first four deliveries. However, Bengaluru could not only score one run off the last couple of deliveries.