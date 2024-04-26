Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Standings of All Teams After KKR vs PBKS Match

IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Standings of All Teams After KKR vs PBKS Match

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Here is the updated points table after PBKS won against KKR by 8 wickets.
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Published:

Know the updated team standings in the IPL 2024 points table after the SRH vs PBKS match.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Know the updated team standings in the IPL 2024 points table after the SRH vs PBKS match.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squared off Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, 26 April 2024. PBKS won the match by 8 wickets. After losing the game KKR retained the second position in the IPL 2024 points table, however, PBKS moved up from position 9 to 8 in the standings table. Mumbai Indians moved down to position 9 from 8.

With 14 points, Rajasthan Royals are now atop the points standings. Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the teams that follow them closely. Let's take a look at the updated rankings for all IPL teams following today's KKR vs PBKS match on 26 April 2024.

The IPL points table reflects the number of points each team has accrued after each match, and serves as a real-time performance indicator for the teams. In addition, it provides information on total matches played, wins, losses, net run rate, no result, and more.

Also ReadIPL 2024: We’ve Shown Great Signs of Fight in Last 2 Games – Faf du Plessis

Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season began on 22 March 2024, in Chennai, with a star-studded opening ceremony. In the current IPL 2024 season, ten teams are competing: Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT).

The winning team secures two points at the end of the game, while the losing team receives none. The top four teams in the Indian Premier League points table will advance to the playoffs at the culmination of the league stage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams

Here is the latest position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after KKR vs PBKS match on Friday, 26 April 2024. The game was won by PBKS by 8 wickets.

IPL Points Table 2024

TeamPlayedWonLostNet Run RatePoints
Rajasthan Royals (RR)8710.69814
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)8530.97210
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)8530.62710
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)8530.14810
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)8440.4158
Delhi Capitals (DC)945-0.3868
Gujarat Titans (GT)954-0.9748
Punjab Kings (PBKS)936-0.1876
Mumbai Indians (MI)835-0.2276
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)927-0.7654
Also ReadIPL 2024: RCB Finally End Losing Streak With 35-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT