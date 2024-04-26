IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Standings of All Teams After KKR vs PBKS Match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squared off Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, 26 April 2024. PBKS won the match by 8 wickets. After losing the game KKR retained the second position in the IPL 2024 points table, however, PBKS moved up from position 9 to 8 in the standings table. Mumbai Indians moved down to position 9 from 8.

With 14 points, Rajasthan Royals are now atop the points standings. Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the teams that follow them closely. Let's take a look at the updated rankings for all IPL teams following today's KKR vs PBKS match on 26 April 2024.

The IPL points table reflects the number of points each team has accrued after each match, and serves as a real-time performance indicator for the teams. In addition, it provides information on total matches played, wins, losses, net run rate, no result, and more.