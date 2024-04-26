KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match Today: When & Where To Watch Live

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings in match number 42 of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens on Friday. KKR is currently second in the 10-team table with 10 points, four behind table toppers Rajasthan Royals (14 points) and the team’s success is largely due to the batting efforts from the top-order. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are at the ninth position in the table with 4 points.
Let's check the live streaming details along with the venue and playing 11 for today's IPL 2024 match between KKR and PBKS.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 match be played?
The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 match be played?
The IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be played on 26 April 2024.
At what time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match start?
The IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Risers will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match.
The IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match online?
The IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Playing 11
KKR predicted XI: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
PBKS predicted XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)