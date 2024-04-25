IPL 2024: We’ve Shown Great Signs of Fight in Last 2 Games – Faf du Plessis

IPL 2024: After their 2nd win, RCB captain Faf du Plessis spoke about the courage his team showed in the last two matches.
Image: BCCI
After breaking their losing streak with a convincing 35-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis expressed satisfaction with his team's recent performances, highlighting their resilience in the last two matches.
The skipper who scored 25 runs off 12 deliveries against SRH also acknowledged the team's hard work and stressed on the impactful performances of Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green, emphasising their contributions to the team's progress.
Speaking about Karn Sharma, the winning captain said, “Obviously we know that the Chinnaswamy has been disappointing for us. We are trying to find a recipe where we feel like we can bowl at that ground. And it's been tough for the guys to find a formula. A leg spinner, even more so now, you have to have a leg spinner in your team.”
Addressing RCB's recent losses, the Protea conceded that enduring consecutive defeats takes a toll mentally and that it's only through performance that a team can regain confidence.
“First half of the competition we felt like we weren't near our potential. And when you're playing at 50% or 60%, you don't get the confidence,” he added.
