IPL 2024: RCB Finally End Losing Streak With 35-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru recorded their second win of the season as they beat SRH by 35 runs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) snapped their losing streak with a commanding 35-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 41 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday, 25 April.
SRH vs RCB: Travis Head departed after scoring just a single run off 3 balls as Will Jacks nabbed his wicket.
Continuing the pursuit, SRH faced a significant setback when their key batter Travis Head fell early, dismissed by Will Jacks in the opening over after scoring just one run off three balls. The visiting team gained another crucial breakthrough when Yash Dayal removed Abhishek Sharma in the 4th over, who departed after contributing 31 runs from 13 deliveries.
RCB maintained their stronghold as Karn Sharma claimed SRH's fifth wicket, dismissing Nitish Reddy for 13 runs off 13 balls in the 8th over. Sharma struck again in the 10th over, removing Abdul Samad after his brief knock of 10 runs off 6 deliveries.
SRH vs RCB: Karn Sharma claimed Nitish Reddy and Abdul Samad's wicket in the 10th over.
As the final over commenced, SRH required 44 runs to win. However, Jaydev Unadkat (8 runs off 10 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (40 runs off 37 balls) could only guide their team to a total of 171/8.
In the first innings, Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli struck half-centuries in contrasting fashion as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 206/7 in 20 overs despite a three-fer by Jaydev Unadkat in his 100th match.
Kohli scored his fifty off 37 balls while Patidar hammered his half-century off just 19 balls as RCB posted another 200-plus score after skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat first.
The introduction of T. Natarajan brought Plesis’ downfall when he holed out near the deep cover boundary trying to maintain the RCB scoring tempo in Power-play.
Though he was out for 25, RCB raced to 61/1 in Power-play and though Kohli's scoring rate went down, Rajat Patidar made up for that. RCB were going strong despite losing Will Jacks cheaply for six after he played over a slower one from spinner Mayank Markande to make it 65/2.
However, SRH pulled things back a bit after Patidar fell by the sword, trying to play another big one but managed to flick the slow full toss from Jaydev Unadkat into the hands of Abdul Samad.
Kohli was removed by Unadkat as he got him to hole out to Samad as the former RCB skipper failed to break free from the shackles. Mahipal Lomror was out cheaply but Cameron Green played a fine cameo and with the help of Dinesh Karthik (11 off 6) helped RCB reach a defendable total.
Green struck his Australia skipper Cummins for a couple of fours in the 15th over and repeated the same in the 19th over while Swapnil Singh landed a couple of lusty blows in the final over to prop up RCB.
