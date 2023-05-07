IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After DC vs RCB

Delhi Capitals registered a massive victory on Saturday night as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets, with 20 balls to spare. RCB posted a target of 182 runs which was chased down by Delhi in just 16.4 overs, thanks to Phil Salt’s dazzling knock of 87 off only 45 balls. Salt hit 8 fours and 6 sixes during his knock to ease the chase for his team.

Delhi seem like they are making a comeback in the tournament as they too have entered the 8-points club with this second consecutive victory. RCB, on the other hand, lost the chance to grab 2 more points to climb up the points table and reach the fourth spot.