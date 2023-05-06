IPL 2023: MSD's Chennai Move to 2nd in Standings After Clinical Win Over Mumbai

A clinical 6 wicket win over Mumbai Indians has helped Chennai Super Kings pick up two vital points and move to the second spot in the IPL 2023 standings.

Devon Conway once again top-scored for Chennai with 44 while Ruturaj Gaikwad was amazing in his 16-ball 30 to set the base for CSK's chase of 140 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

This was Chennai first win over Mumbai at home after 4,777 days, making it just the second time since 2014 that they recorded two league stage wins over the visitors.

After the loss, Mumbai Indians continue to remain at the sixth spot in the standings with 10 points from 10 games.