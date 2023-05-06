IPL 2023: Phil Salt Stars With 87 as Delhi Complete Commanding Win Over RCB

Bangalore Batted First, Posted 181/4

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli gave RCB a strong start, scoring 51/0 in the powerplay.



Both Faf and Kohli were a bit cautious in their approach in the first four overs and RCB were 23/0. However, after accessing the conditions, they decided to free their arms and took Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed to the cleaners, scoring 13 and 15 runs respectively in the 5th and 6th over.



Kohli and Faf looked in decent touch and continued to steady the RCB innings. The run-rate didn't spike up too much on a pitch that is stopping a touch but RCB looked to build a solid base to capitalise on later as Faf and Kohli took them to 79/0 at the end of 10 overs.



Delhi Capitals were desperately searching for a wicket and it was Mitchell Marsh, who ended the 82-run opening wicket stand by removing Du Plessis. In the very next ball, Marsh, who removed Glenn Maxwell for a duck and brought Delhi back in the game.



RCB were 82-2 after 10.4 overs and needed another partnership to keep them ahead in the game. The new batter Mahipal Lomror joined an already set Kohli at the crease and Delhi bowlers were able to keep things under their control for the next few overs.