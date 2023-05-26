IPL 2023: Cricket Community Celebrates Shubman Gill's Super Century vs Mumbai

Shubman Gill's magical run this Indian Premier League continued on Friday night in Ahmedabad as the Gujarat Titans opener smashed yet another century, his third this season.

After Rohit Sharma won the toss of the second Qualifier and elected to bowl first, Shubman and Saha started on a cautious note, scoring 38 in the first 5 overs. Thereafter though Gill switched gears, with fours and sixes coming off his bat in almost every other over. He hit Akash Madhwal for three sixes in the 12th over and then Piyush Chawla for two more in the 13th. He dealt mostly in sixes thereafter, with Chris Jordan and Cameron Green also not being spared.

Gill completed his century in the 15th over, hitting Green for a single, to complete his ton off 49 deliveries. But there was no stopping him even then, as he continued to spare no bowler.

Eventually though it was Akash Madhwal who got the big wicket, Gill caught on 129. His third century of the season taking his tally to 821 runs in 16 matches, making him the season's highest run-scorer so far.