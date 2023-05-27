IPL 2023: Watch – At 34, Mohit Sharma Turns Back Clock To Pick First Fifer

At 34 years of age, and over a decade since making his debut in the competition, Mohit Sharma picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League. He achieved his feat during his team, Gujarat Titans’ comprehensive 62-run triumph over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023, which was played in Ahmedabad on Friday, 26 May.

Assigned a very specific role of the specialist death bowler, Mohit came into the bowling attack at a time when Suryakumar Yadav was going gung-ho, utilising his wide repertoire of shots to its fullers. Yet, in only the third delivery he bowled, the veteran managed to uproot Yadav’s stumps.