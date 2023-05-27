IPL 2023: Watch – At 34, Mohit Sharma Turns Back Clock To Pick First Fifer

IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma picked up a five-wicket haul in Gujarat Titans' Qualifier 2 win over Mumbai Indians.
At 34 years of age, and over a decade since making his debut in the competition, Mohit Sharma picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League. He achieved his feat during his team, Gujarat Titans’ comprehensive 62-run triumph over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023, which was played in Ahmedabad on Friday, 26 May.
Assigned a very specific role of the specialist death bowler, Mohit came into the bowling attack at a time when Suryakumar Yadav was going gung-ho, utilising his wide repertoire of shots to its fullers. Yet, in only the third delivery he bowled, the veteran managed to uproot Yadav’s stumps.
In his second over, Mohit added a couple of more wickets to his tally, in the form of Chris Jordan and Piyush Chawla – two players who are known predominantly for their bowling, but could also swing the willow should need be.
To complete his maiden fifer in this competition, the Haryana-born cricketer dismissed Kumar Kartikeya in his third over. Though he might have said “I was a bit lucky to get five wickets so quickly” after the match, Mohit had to wait ten years to finally have a five-wicket haul to his name, at the 99th time of asking.
