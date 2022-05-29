IPL 2022 Final Match Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch GT vs RR Match Live

Watch IPL final match between GT and RR live on Disney+ Hotstar
(Photo Courtesy: BCCI)
The fifteenth season is Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached its last phase. The final match of IPL 2022 is scheduled to be played on Sunday, 29 May 2022. Gujarat Titans (GT), the team which debuted in this season of IPL, was the first one to qualify for the finals. It was followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR), after its victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday, 27 May.
Here are the timings and live streaming details of IPL 2022 final match between GT and RR.
The Gujarat vs Rajasthan IPL final match is slated to begin at 8 pm IST on Sunday.
How and where to watch live streaming of the GT vs RR IPL final match online?
The final match of IPL 2022 between RR and GT can be live streamed online on digital platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch the IPL 2022 final match between GT and RR live on TV?
Live telecast of the RR vs GT final match of IPL 2022 can be watched on the following TV channels under Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
IPL fans can also follow The Quint for regular updates on the GT vs RR final match.