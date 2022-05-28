Jos Buttler Reveals How Chat With Coach Sanga Helped Overcome His IPL 'Slump'

Jos Buttler has scored four centuries and four half centuries this IPL 2022.
(Photo: BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals' charismatic batter Jos Buttler has revealed that intense pressure midway through the IPL 2022 season was weighing heavily on his mind but head coach Kumar Sangakkara's encouraging words to "give yourselves a chance to find a way" helped him overcome the form slump.
Opener Buttler was the architect of the team's facile win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, as the England cricketer smashed a superb 60-ball unbeaten century (106 not out) at a strike rate touching 177 to guide Rajasthan to the IPL 2022 final against Gujarat Titans.
IPL 2022 leading run-scorer Jos Buttler celebrates after scoring a century against RCB.
The 32-year-old opener has so far amassed a massive 824 runs in 16 games, scoring four centuries and an equal number of half-centuries and has been the Royals' guiding force as they aim to clinch their second IPL title after the side won in the inaugural season in 2008 under legendary spinner Shane Warne.
This is only the second time in the history of the IPL that the Royals have entered the final.
Buttler, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match' said that the pep talk from Sangakkara helped as he went to Kolkata (for Qualifier 1) with a "freer mind".
"It helped me and I went to Kolkata with a freer mind. Sometimes it is not working for me, and there are times when a younger me would have played a shot and got out. But it's something that Sanga (Sangakkara) has been saying that the longer you stay, you give yourselves a chance to find a way."
Buttler paid tribute to the late Warne, saying that the Australian legend has been an "influential figure" for the side.
"Great excitement to have the opportunity to play in the final of the biggest tournament in T20 cricket. Shane Warne has been such an influential figure for RR. We will miss him dearly," added Buttler.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)