IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bought Smart, Have Ticked Almost Every Box

SRH Have Packed Quality in Both Pace and Spin Bowling

Going into the auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad terribly needed a quality spin bowler to support Washington Sundar from the other end and more importantly, to fill in the shoes of their former star Rashid Khan.

They have made two smart overseas purchases for base prices in Adil Rashid (Rs 2 crore) and Akeal Hosein (Rs 1 crore). England have consistently used Rashid to exert control in the middle overs in this format of the game. He has an economy of 7.42 bowling during this period in T20Is and more importantly, has taken 75 wickets in his career.

Akeal Hosein, meanwhile, possesses an even better economy rate of 6.66 in between overs 7 and 15 and his bowling is more defensive in nature. He also bowls a high percentage of dots (38.3%) during the middle overs.

These purchases will only complement what was already a brilliant pace-bowling unit for Sunrisers, to begin with. The Indian contingent of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, and Kartik Tyagi possess experience, searing pace, ability to bowl yorkers, composure at the death and ability to strike with the new ball. On top of that, they also have South African Marco Jansen and Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi.

On paper, it seems that SRH will opt for the all-Indian pace bowling contingent and utilise either Adil Rashid or Akeal Hosein as an overseas slot which will allow them to reserve three overseas slots for their batting needs.