IPL 2022 Auction: CSK Bag U-19 WC Star Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Rajvardhan Hangargekar had a base price of Rs 30 lakh and was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.5 crore.

Mumbai and Lucknow were the keen bidders for the U-19 star in the afternoon session on Day 2 of the Auction. Mumbai and Lucknow were joined in by Chennai too in the bidding war.

Eventually it was the MS Dhoni-captained CSK side that came away with the win in that segment.