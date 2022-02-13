IPL 2022 Auction: CSK Bag U-19 WC Star Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Image: ICC
Rajvardhan Hangargekar had a base price of Rs 30 lakh and was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.5 crore.
Mumbai and Lucknow were the keen bidders for the U-19 star in the afternoon session on Day 2 of the Auction. Mumbai and Lucknow were joined in by Chennai too in the bidding war.
Eventually it was the MS Dhoni-captained CSK side that came away with the win in that segment.
One of the members of India’s latest U-19 winning World Cup squad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar is a pace bowling all-rounder from Maharashtra, who started off as an off-spinner. He used to bowl off-spin for the Osmanabad district U-14 team, but since his team were struggling for a fast bowler, Hangargekar took to pace bowling.
Hangargekar clocked above 140kmph in the semi-finals at the U-19 World Cup and also finished off the innings with the bat with three consecutive sixes in the final over against Ireland.
Commentators and former players have been praising him quite a bit in the World Cup. He finished with a tally of 5 wickets and 278 runs.