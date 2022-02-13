Watch: Standing Ovation for Hugh Edmeades as He Returns at IPL 2022 Auction

In what was a very heart-warming gesture towards the end of the 2022 IPL Mega Auction, auctioneer Hugh Edmeades returned to the stage to put the finishing touches on the event.

Edmeades was greeted with a standing ovation and plenty of smiles from everyone present when he walked back in for the final round, after Charu Sharma invited him back to finish the Auction.

Earlier, on the first day of the mega auction in Bengaluru, about two hours into the day, Edmeades unfortunately collapsed to the ground suddenly.