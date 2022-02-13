Watch: Standing Ovation for Hugh Edmeades as He Returns at IPL 2022 Auction

Auctioneer Hugh Meades and Auctioneer Charu sharma during day two of the IPL Auction
Image: BCCI
In what was a very heart-warming gesture towards the end of the 2022 IPL Mega Auction, auctioneer Hugh Edmeades returned to the stage to put the finishing touches on the event.
Edmeades was greeted with a standing ovation and plenty of smiles from everyone present when he walked back in for the final round, after Charu Sharma invited him back to finish the Auction.
Earlier, on the first day of the mega auction in Bengaluru, about two hours into the day, Edmeades unfortunately collapsed to the ground suddenly.
Edmeades, who has been the IPL's auctioneer since the 2018 auction, had reportedly suffered low blood pressure and was attended to by the medical team at the hotel where the auction is taking place.
The IPL confirmed soon after that he was stable and recovering after receiving medical attention.
In the meanwhile, the BCCI swung into action and had to bring in Charu Sharma, a veteran sports presenter, to continue with the auction.
On Day 2, in the last hour, Sharma paused before the final set of players in the auction and welcomed back Edmeades.
Edmeades was appointed by the BCCI as the IPL auctioneer in 2018, replacing Richard Madley.
In a career spanning around four decades, Edmeades has reportedly conducted more than 2500 auctions around the world.
