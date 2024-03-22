IPL 2024: Refreshed Kohli Hitting The Ball Brilliantly, Says RCB's Mo Bobat

'He's In A Great Frame Of Mind,' Mo Bobat On Virat Kohli

“Kohli has had a good bit of time off from his cricket. He's in a great frame of mind. He's had good family time, he's fresh with his energy and he's looking forward to getting involved. He's had a few hits with us over the last few days and he's hitting the ball brilliantly,” he added.

Having taken over this season as Director of Cricket, along with new head coach Andy Flower, Bobat is excited to begin his time at RCB with what he feels is a very balanced squad.

“This is my first year, same for Andy Flower. We're pretty excited about what we're getting into here. RCB has a very rich history and it's important to be cognizant of that history. But this is our time. It's our time in the sun. It's our opportunity to go out and play," said Mo Bobat.