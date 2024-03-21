IPL 2024: Here's The List Of Players To Watch Out For In IPL Season 17

Have a look at the players to watch out for from both Indian and overseas contingent.

Rishabh Pant: When the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter survived a life-threatening car accident in December 2022, people were concerned about his well-being and more so about whether he would return to playing.

In his nearly 14 months away from the game, Pant had his right knee ligaments reconstructed, stitches and grafting done for his skin-related injuries, underwent rigorous rehabilitation, aqua therapy and a tailor-made strengthening plus flexibility program at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to now be on the verge of making a remarkable comeback to cricket.

With him coming back to cricket, it should be interesting to see how Pant copes with loads of batting and possibly doing wicketkeeping, as well as captaining Delhi Capitals after a long period on the sidelines. Moreover, if he fares well in IPL 2024, he could be in late reckoning for a spot in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup squad.