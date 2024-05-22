IPL 2024: Yash Dayal's Bold Comeback After a Titanic Nightmare

Since emerging onto the cricketing scene, pace bowler Yash Dayal has been inseparable from the memory of Rinku Singh's stunning display. It was an ill-fated day from 2023, when the erstwhile Gujarat Titans' bowler was asked by Hardik Pandya to defend 28 runs in the final over.

The task seemed to be easy. However, what followed was a spectacle of power-hitting as Rinku Singh mercilessly dispatched five consecutive sixes, leaving Dayal's efforts futile. The events that unfolded after remain shrouded in ambiguity, a hazy chapter in Dayal's career.