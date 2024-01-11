IPL 2024: From Gujarat Titans to RCB, Yash Dayal's Turbulent Journey

“Mai pehla insaan nahi hun jiske saath ye hua aur mai last insaan bhi nahi hun (I'm not the first person who went through that nor I'm the last ),” Yash Dayal would playfully retort as he would recall the ill-fated night of 9 April 2023 when Kolkata Knight Riders’ batter Rinku Singh unleashed a barrage of powerful shots and hit five consecutive sixes off his bowling to seal a famous win for his side.
Such was the predicament of that game that despite making comebacks in the domestic circuit, the bowler, even nine months later, remains ensnared in a labyrinthine loop, narrating the events of that evening over and over again.
“I played practice matches, I had prepared enough so I was keen on playing but I had not expected the worst to happen,” Yash would tell The Quint.
I had been experiencing a fever during the two matches leading up to the encounter with KKR. I took prescribed medications just before those games. Even during the match against KKR, I continued to grapple with the fever. The camp was affected by a viral outbreak, and many players were suffering from it.Yash Dayal
Family Suffered Too
The aftermath wasn't just a haunting dream for Yash; his family suffered too - his mother refused to eat that day. The pacer took the time to reassure his mother, explaining that these ups and downs were an inevitable part of the game they had all committed to.
My mother didn’t eat that day. My family was down too but they always showed faith in me. I explained to her that these things are a part of the game.Yash Dayal
Then, RCB Happened
In the off season, Gujarat Titans decided to release the left-arm pacer from their squad. However, fate presented him with another opportunity. This time, fortune smiled upon him as he caught the attention of Royal Challengers Bangalore, securing a lucrative Rs 5 crore deal that would present him with another opportunity to prove his mettle.
“We saw some of his potential last year, certainly with the new ball for swing and wicket-taking potential. I know he had a hard time at the death occasionally, but we believe he has got high potential and we are looking for great things from him,” RCB head coach Andy Flower would say on JioCinema after signing the uncapped pacer in the 2024 IPL auction.
But trolls would not leave him alone refusing to let him bask in the glow of his success. He was subjected to harsh criticism, yet again. The source of this latest wave of discontent? His earnings, surpassing that of Rinku Singh, who commands a salary of Rs 50 lakh in the IPL.
Social media is full of trolls, they don’t affect me anymore. People have been trolling me since that game, only my family has supported me through it all. I only take criticism from cricket experts and I take them sportingly.Yash Dayal
Unwavering Support From UPCA
Following the GT vs KKR match, the pacer did not feature in any of the games for the Titans. He then readjusted his focus to the fertile grounds of domestic cricket a few months later. He’s been honing his craft and fervently preparing for the challenges that lie ahead.
I'm focusing on my preparations right now by playing domestic cricket. I played T20s, I played one-day cricket, I’m going to play Ranji Trophy and I’m not missing any matches. I'm preparing myself in a way so that I can carry forward this.Yash Dayal
Despite his performance falling short of expectations in the IPL, Yash’s home state Uttar Pradesh emerged as a beacon of unwavering belief - amidst the shadows of underwhelming displays, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) extended a steady hand, affording Yash consistent opportunities to refine his skills.
I'm so glad that Uttar Pradesh is my state. There were a lot of questions raised but my association showed faith in me. They backed me and never dropped me. I need confidence and domestic cricket is the best to gain that confidence and temperament.Yash Dayal
Taking 13 wickets while representing Uttar Pradesh in Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy during October 2023 to December 2023 seems to have been a symphony of redemption for the fast bowler. With figures of 3/17 in eight enthralling overs, the bowler put together an incredible performance against Arunachal Pradesh in a Vijay Hazare Trophy in December.
Eyes Set On The Purple Cap
As he eagerly awaits his forthcoming IPL season with Bangalore, the 26-year-old acknowledges the weight resting on his shoulders. In the quiet moments of reflection, he recognises that if he doesn’t prepare when he has the time and opportunities, he has no one but his own self to blame.
The good thing is that when I'm in a similar situation next time I have time to be prepared. I have time, I have resources. If I don't prepare now then it's my fault. When something like that (spell against KKR) happens people start talking. The important thing is how you bounce back. It's then when your real character shows.Yash Dayal
Yash has a simple yet bold dream – to grace the field in as many matches as he can for his team and wrap up the season donning the coveted purple cap. “I want to be the purple cap holder when the season finishes.”
