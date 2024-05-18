IPL 2024: Whole Season Went Wrong – Hardik Pandya Assesses MI’s Performance

Mumbai Indians’ dismaying campaign at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) finally concluded on Friday (17 May), but not without another defeat, suffering an 18-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants on this occasion. With this defeat, Mumbai have finished plum last in the points table, with merely four wins and eight points from 14 matches.

This marks among the worst-ever seasons for the five-time champions, equaling the record of their most defeats in a single edition – 10. This is also only the second instance where they finished at the bottom of the table.