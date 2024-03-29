IPL 2024: ‘She Has Seen the Struggle,’ Riyan Parag Credits Mother for Comeback

After a rough last season, in which he could only manage to accumulate 78 runs in 7 games played by him, with 20 being his highest score, the young batter bounced back rather fiercely and grabbed eyeballs with the stunning display of his skills against Delhi.

During the post-match presentation, Riyan Parag revealed that his mother had seen the struggle he went through during last couple of years and how special it is for him to make this comeback during her presence in the stadium. He also credited his success to domestic cricket, where he had a great season recently.