IPL 2024: ‘She Has Seen the Struggle,’ Riyan Parag Credits Mother for Comeback

Riyan Parag smashed 84* off 45 balls against Delhi Capitals
photo: BCCI
Riyan Parag finally got a much-awaited memorable knock as he left everyone in awe with his blistering knock against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, at their home ground Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The match which ended with Rajasthan's 12-run victory over Delhi Capitals, saw Riyal in his element like never before.
After a rough last season, in which he could only manage to accumulate 78 runs in 7 games played by him, with 20 being his highest score, the young batter bounced back rather fiercely and grabbed eyeballs with the stunning display of his skills against Delhi.
During the post-match presentation, Riyan Parag revealed that his mother had seen the struggle he went through during last couple of years and how special it is for him to make this comeback during her presence in the stadium. He also credited his success to domestic cricket, where he had a great season recently.
"Someone in the top four has to play the 20 overs, the wicket was keeping low and stopping, in the first game Sanju bhayya did it. I have worked very hard, the last 3 days I was in bed, I was on painkillers, I just got up today and I'm very happy," he concluded.
