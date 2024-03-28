IPL 2024: Bravo, Pollard Support Maphaka After His Tough Outing In Debut Match

Former West Indies greats Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo extended words of encouragement to U-19 prodigy Kwena Maphaka, urging him to keep his chin up after the youngster conceded 66 runs in his allotted overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya brought Maphaka into the side in place of Luke Wood to make his IPL debut, one of the youngest in the tournament’s history at the age of 17.