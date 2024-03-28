Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Bravo, Pollard Support Maphaka After His Tough Outing In Debut Match

IPL 2024: Bravo, Pollard Support Maphaka After His Tough Outing In Debut Match

IPL 2024: Kwena Maphaka made his IPL debut on Wednesday at the age of 17
IANS
IPL
Published:

Kwena Maphaka conceded 66 runs at an economy of 16.50 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

|

photo: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kwena Maphaka conceded 66 runs at an economy of 16.50 against Sunrisers Hyderabad</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Former West Indies greats Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo extended words of encouragement to U-19 prodigy Kwena Maphaka, urging him to keep his chin up after the youngster conceded 66 runs in his allotted overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya brought Maphaka into the side in place of Luke Wood to make his IPL debut, one of the youngest in the tournament’s history at the age of 17.

Also ReadIPL 2024: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Break Fastest 50 Record For SRH
Also ReadIPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Reveals How Captain Cummins Boosted His Confidence
Also ReadIPL 2024: Carnage in Hyderabad – All the Records That Were Broken in SRH vs MI

Hailing from the illustrious ranks of U19 cricket for South Africa, where he had earned the Player of the Tournament title earlier in the year, Maphaka was slaughtered by the SRH batters and conceded 66 runs in his allotted four-over quota in his debut match against SRH.

Maphaka's figures etched a tough statistic, marking it as one of the joint-worst performances by an overseas player in the history of the tournament. But MI batting coach Pollard and Bravo throws support to the youngster with their kind words after his tough outing against SRH.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

"Keep your head up Champ! Kwena Maphaka I’m sure you will definitely bounce back and don’t let this one-off game make you start to doubt yourself, it’s a great challenge for you and you will only get better as the tournament goes on!" Bravo said posted on Instagram.

MI batting coach, Pollard echoed similar sentiments, emphasising Maphaka's potential despite the tough initiation into IPL cricket.

"Head up young man, you have greater things to achieve. I’m sure your family, friends loved ones are very proud of you. tough first day at the office but loved how you kept coming,” said Pollard in his Instagram post.

Sizzling half-centuries from Heinrich Klassen, Abhishek Sharma, and Travis Head helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Sunrisers' batters unleashed an absolute batting massacre on MI’s bowlers and rewrote the record books on a batting belter. By posting 277 for three, SRH now have the highest team score in the history of the IPL, surpassing Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) 263-5 from the 2013 season.

MI will next face Rajasthan Royals on 1 April at Wankhede Stadium.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT