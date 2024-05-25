IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Bowled Beautifully, It Was a Surprise – Pat Cummins

IPL 2024: Pat Cummins reveals he was surprised by Abhishek Sharma's bowling.
(Photo: BCCI)
Despite scoring only 175 runs on what seemed to be a rather decent wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Sunrisers Hyderabad ended up on the victorious side in Qualifier 2 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In particular, Hyderabad’s bowlers were efficacious as the Pat Cummins-led team restricted a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to a score of 139/7, securing a 36-run triumph.
While Shahbaz Ahmed won the Player of the Match for his excellent figures of 4-0-23-2, the all-rounder received potent support from the other end, as Abhishek Sharma also picked up two wickets, conceding only 24 runs in his four-over spell.
Speaking on the youngster’s bowling, Pat Cummins revealed he was surprised as he did not initially plan on using all of Abhishek’s four overs.
On using Shahbaz Ahmed as the impact substitute, he added:
Ahead of the final against Kolkata Knight Riders, Cummins offered his gratitude to the entire SRH staff by dedicating the triumph to them.
