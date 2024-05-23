IPL 2024: Virat Kohli & RCB – The Tragedy of a One Man Army in a Team Sport

Among the Travis Heads and Sunil Narines – known predominantly for their power-hitting prowess in the powerplay overs – Kohli, usually considered in the more elegant variety, held his own in terms of strike rate.

Highest strike rates in powerplay in IPL 2024 (batters with 300+ runs):

Travis Head – 216.29

Abhishek Sharma – 206.92

Virat Kohli – 161.47

Faf du Plessis – 159.28

Till last season, Kohli opted to deal with the spinners predominantly in singles. Now that such an approach is considered anachronistic, he also moulded his approach in accordance with the desideratum.

How Virat Kohli’s numbers against spin improved in IPL 2024: