IPL 2024, Qualifier 2: Spinners Bamboozle RR, SRH to Meet KKR in Final

IPL 2024, Qualifier 2, SRH vs RR: The Pat Cummins-led SRH team will now face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final on Sunday, 26 May at the same venue.
Image: BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs in Qualifier 2 of the (IPL) 2024 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, 24 May.
Chasing a target of 176 runs, the Sanju Samson led side could only muster 139/7 at the end of 20 overs.
In his spell of 4 overs, Shahbaz Ahmed returned with 3 wickets.
RR's chase started well, but captain Pat Cummins made an early breakthrough by dismissing Kohler-Cadmore for just 10 runs in the 4th over. Following this, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson built a 41-run partnership off 23 balls before Jaiswal was dismissed by Shahbaz Ahmed in the 8th over, having scored 42 runs off 21 balls.
Abhishek Sharma claimed Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmeyer's wicket.
Shahbaz Ahmed returned to inflict further damage on RR, taking two quick wickets in the 12th over by dismissing Riyan Parag and R Ashwin.
Rovman Powell and Dhruv Jurel initiated the rebuilding phase, forming a 32-run partnership off 24 balls before T Natarajan dismissed Powell in the 18th over. Meanwhile, Jurel reached his fifty off 26 balls during the penultimate over of the game.
In the first innings, Trent Boult did the early damage by picking three wickets in Power-play, while Avesh Khan took a three-fer in the backend of the innings as RR restricted a power-packed SRH to 175/9.
For SRH, Rahul Tripathi’s 37 and Heinrich Klaasen’s fighting fifty took them to a decent total after being inserted into batting first by RR. Abhishek Sharma got going by pulling and driving Boult for exquisite boundaries before the pacer had the last laugh as the batter miscued a short ball to backward point.
In the same over, Boult struck again as Aiden Markram threw his hands at a wide ball and the edge flew to the short third man’s hands. Travis Head overcame a slow start by hitting four boundaries collectively off Avesh and Sandeep Sharma but was caught at short third man in an attempt to ramp a slower bouncer off the latter.
Klaasen continued his rearguard act by smacking Boult for a six down the ground, before reaching his fifty in 33 balls. But Klaasen missed the very next ball he faced, as a yorker from Sandeep uprooted his leg-stump. Avesh’s impressive time in the match concluded with him having Shahbaz Ahmed heaving to long-on and inflicting the run-out of Jaydev Unadkat on the last ball of the innings.
With inputs from IANS.
