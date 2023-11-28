Maxwell's Last-Ball 4 During Historic Ton Guides Aus to 5 Wicket Win Over India

Ravi Bishnoi struck for the second time next over to dismiss Tim David to further dent the Aussies, but Maxwell wasn't flustered as he brought up his half-century with a six off Arshdeep Singh.

With 78 needed off five overs, India were clear favourites and it remained that way when Prasidh Krishna produced a six-run over in the 18th over of the innings. Australia's equation had become pretty tough with 43 runs needed off the last two overs.

Matthew Wade reduced the pressure on Maxwell with two fours and a six off Axar Patel in the penultimate over, but the Aussies still needed 21 runs off the last over.

Wade started the over with a boundary before handing the reins over to the well-set Maxwell. The all-rounder went on to smash Prasidh for a six followed by a hat-trick of fours to take Australia to a stunning win and also completed a record-breaking ton in the process.