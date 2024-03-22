IPL 2024: Back With New Captains, Big Returns & T20 WC Selection In Mind

MS Dhoni Hands Over CSK Captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad

The IPL 2024 will be commencing with a highly anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

A day before the clash, CSK pulled off a surprise by announcing Ruturaj Gaikwad as its captain, thus replacing the talismanic M.S. Dhoni, who has been subject to adulation whenever the team played its matches in IPL 2023, on their way to winning their fifth title.

The move to switch captaincy in a typically low-key manner may well hint towards IPL 2024 being Dhoni’s swansong. RCB, with a new head coach in Andy Flower, would be keen to get going from the word go.