IPL 2024: Back With New Captains, Big Returns & T20 WC Selection In Mind

New Captains, Great comebacks and T20 selections: Things to watch out for this IPL season
photo: The quint
Shortly after season two of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) ended with a trophy for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the cricket fans' focus immediately shifted to whether the franchise's men's team can do the same in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
It’s that time of the year again when ten teams will be competing over two long months to grab the glittering IPL trophy, with passionate fans debating over who will go all the way to the title by May-end.
The IPL 2024 will be commencing with a highly anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.
A day before the clash, CSK pulled off a surprise by announcing Ruturaj Gaikwad as its captain, thus replacing the talismanic M.S. Dhoni, who has been subject to adulation whenever the team played its matches in IPL 2023, on their way to winning their fifth title.
The move to switch captaincy in a typically low-key manner may well hint towards IPL 2024 being Dhoni’s swansong. RCB, with a new head coach in Andy Flower, would be keen to get going from the word go.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as CSK's captain for IPL 2024.
But there’s also an element of India squad selection for the T20 World Cup, happening in West Indies and USA in June, which means someone like Virat Kohli, whose place is in the balance, must show that he’s still a force to reckon with in the shortest format.
In terms of players returning to the IPL, the competitive cricket comeback of Rishabh Pant is keenly awaited. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter is back as captain of the Delhi Capitals and is on the verge of returning to the field for the first time since surviving a life-threatening car crash in December 2022.
Pant had to go through an extensive rehabilitation and recovery process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to recover from damaged right knee ligaments, apart from injuries to ankle, wrist, and toe, as well as abrasion injuries on his back and two cuts on the forehead.
But with Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel and Jitesh Sharma as other wicketkeeper-batter contenders (KL Rahul may not keep wickets initially due to a right quadriceps issue), Pant will be tested, but his remarkable recovery has proved that he’s a human full of grit and determination to overcome every challenge.
Someone who’s also returning to action is Hardik Pandya, this time as the new captain of five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians. Pandya has been out of action since October after an ankle injury ruled him out of India’s campaign at the ODI World Cup and has now replaced Rohit Sharma as MI skipper.
Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024
Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins, captaining the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively, add more intrigue to the new captain narrative. In terms of rules, allowing bowlers to bowl two bouncers per over should make things interesting and give the bowlers more teeth.
IPL 2024: Shubman Gill has been named as the captain of Gujarat Titans
But with BCCI incentivizing Test cricket players, it has in a way acknowledged that the riches of T20 cricket are coming in the way of playing the longer format, a problem which has now reached the shores of Indian cricket.
For now, all the focus will be on what IPL 2024 throws up in terms of various narratives for its faithful fans and the cricketing world, with the bigger picture being the selection of personnel and preparedness for the Men’s T20 World Cup.
The opening match between CSK and RCB will start at 8 pm on Friday.
