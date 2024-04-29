IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Passed Fitness Test, Could Play Against MI – Morne Morkel

Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed that speed sensation Mayank Yadav has passed all the fitness tests and will play the match against Mumbai Indians in Match 48 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (29 April). The star bowler had suffered a soreness in the lower abdominal area during the match against Gujarat Titans and has now recovered.

“Regarding Mayank Yadav, he has passed all the fitness tests and is in the probable XII for the match against Mumbai Indians. He is looking good and is ready to bowl again,” said Morne Morkel in the pre-match press conference on Monday.