IPL 2024: I Never Thought of 100, Was Upset To Miss Some Shots – Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad nearly scored what would have been his second consecutive century, before eventually ending up with 98 in a 78-run triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (28 April). Courtesy of his knock, CSK were able to post a competitive total of 212 runs.

In his maiden season as the captain of the five-time champions, Gaikwad has been in sublime form with the bat, having scored 447 runs at an average of 63.85. Had he not been selfless in the last over, attempting a maximum despite batting at 98, he could also easily have been only the second batter to score multiple centuries in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).