IPL 2024: I Never Thought of 100, Was Upset To Miss Some Shots – Ruturaj Gaikwad

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad said he was not thinking of scoring a century in Chennai Super Kings' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
(Photo: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad nearly scored what would have been his second consecutive century, before eventually ending up with 98 in a 78-run triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (28 April). Courtesy of his knock, CSK were able to post a competitive total of 212 runs.
In his maiden season as the captain of the five-time champions, Gaikwad has been in sublime form with the bat, having scored 447 runs at an average of 63.85. Had he not been selfless in the last over, attempting a maximum despite batting at 98, he could also easily have been only the second batter to score multiple centuries in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).
Explaining his rationale after the match, Gaikwad stated he was not thinking about personal milestones.
Chennai had a decent total of 210 runs to defend in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants, but they were unsuccessful in their attempt. Speaking about what worked out in their favour against Hyderabad, Gaikwad stated:
Hyderabad were bowled out for a paltry 134, as Tushar Deshpande picked up four wickets, including the wickets of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, played the supporting act to perfection, recording figures of 4-0-22-1.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)