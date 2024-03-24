IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Reveals What He Told Harshit Rana Before Last Over vs SRH

IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer revealed his pre-over discussion with Harshit Rana during KKR vs SRH.
Thanks to an excellent last over by Harshit Rana, Kolkata Knight Riders had a positive start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home Eden Gardens by 4 runs on Saturday, 23 March.
Rana, who registered the figures of 3/33, had 13 runs to defend in the last over with Heinrich Klaasen, who had already smashed 7 sixes in the game, on the strike. After being hit for a six on the very first ball of the over, the young pacer bounced back and didn't give the batters a chance to go big again and take the match away from the hands of Kolkata.
He also picked up the wicket of Klaasen, who in an attempt to hit him for a six, mistimed a slower delivery and was caught by Suyash Sharma.
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer applauded Harshit Rana for successfully defending 13 runs in the last over and also revealed how he boosted the youngster's confidence when he was nervous in the beginning of the over.
Power hitter Andre Russell, who wreaked havoc against Sunrisers in the game by scoring 64 off just 25 balls with 7 sixes and earned the Player of the Match award, also lauded Rana for getting the job done for the team.
On being asked about how the youngster impressed everyone with his performance, Russell replied, "I think his body language was on point at the last over. He wanted to bowl and that is a body language we all need as professionals. If we shy away from it, maybe it would go the other way. He told me that he wants the last over so he claimed it and he did deliver for us. With the first ball going for six, still had a little doubt there but he came back strong and he got the job done."
