IPL 2024: Russell & Rana Rule the Roost as Kolkata Beat Hyderabad by 4 Runs

Courtesy of an Andre Russell blitzkrieg and an excellent Harshit Rana last over at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders had a winning start to their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs. Accumulating a score of 208/7 whilst batting first, Kolkata restricted Hyderabad to a total of 204/7.

Chasing the gigantic total, Hyderabad went toe to toe with the Knight Riders’ bowling unit in the initial overs, albeit they were aided by a subpar fielding display from the hosts. The first five overs produced 58 runs, before Harshit Rana dismissed Mayank Agarwal in the sixth over.