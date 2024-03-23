IPL 2024: Delhi’s Pace Arsenal Depleted Further as Ishant Sharma Twists Ankle

Delhi Capitals' veteran pacer Ishant Sharma twisted his ankle in the team's opening game of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings, which was held at the newly constructed Maharaja Yadavendra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. In an attempt to save a boundary in the sixth over of Punjab's innings, the pacer ended up hurting himself badly.

Sharma was seen wincing in pain and had to leave the field limping, which further depletes an already depleted pace arsenal of the Rishabh Pant-led franchise.