Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After KKR vs SRH Match

Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Top names here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 began in full swing on Friday, 22 March. Two matches were conducted today, Saturday, 23 March, as per schedule. The first match was between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings and the second match was between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are changed based on the performances of the players. The list is updated after every IPL match and fans should know the names.
The last IPL 2024 match today, Saturday, 23 March, between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad is over. It is time to take a look at the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in the ongoing league. One should note that the KKR vs SRH match officially began at 7:30 pm IST, as per schedule.
According to the latest details available after the match, KKR won against SRH by four runs. Now, one should go through the top cap holders and stay updated with the latest names. It is important to know who will win the awards at the end of the tournament.
The Orange Cap award in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is presented to the player who scores the maximum number of runs in the season. The top names keep changing till the last match.
Let's take a look at the top Orange Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the KKR vs SRH match on Saturday:
Andre Russell (KKR) - 64 runs (1 match)
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 63 runs (1 match)
Sam Curran (PBKS) - 63 runs (1 match)
Philip Salt (KKR) - 54 runs (1 match)
Anuj Rawat (RCB) - 48 runs (1 match)
The Purple Cap award in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is given to the player who takes the maximum number of wickets in a particular season. The top holders are changed after every match.
Let's take a look at the Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Saturday:
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) - 4 wickets (1 match)
T Natarajan (SRH) - 3 wickets (1 match)
Harshit Rana (KKR) - 3 wickets (1 match)
Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 2 wickets (1 match)
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 2 wickets (1 match)
