Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After KKR vs SRH Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 began in full swing on Friday, 22 March. Two matches were conducted today, Saturday, 23 March, as per schedule. The first match was between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings and the second match was between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are changed based on the performances of the players. The list is updated after every IPL match and fans should know the names.

The last IPL 2024 match today, Saturday, 23 March, between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad is over. It is time to take a look at the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in the ongoing league. One should note that the KKR vs SRH match officially began at 7:30 pm IST, as per schedule.