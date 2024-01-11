IPL 2024: From Gujarat Titans to RCB, Yash Dayal's Turbulent Journey

“ Mai pehla insaan nahi hun jiske saath ye hua aur mai last insaan bhi nahi hun (I'm not the first person who went through that nor I'm the last ),” Yash Dayal would playfully retort as he would recall the ill-fated night of 9 April 2023 when Kolkata Knight Riders’ batter Rinku Singh unleashed a barrage of powerful shots and hit five consecutive sixes off his bowling to seal a famous win for his side.

Such was the predicament of that game that despite making comebacks in the domestic circuit, the bowler, even nine months later, remains ensnared in a labyrinthine loop, narrating the events of that evening over and over again.

“I played practice matches, I had prepared enough so I was keen on playing but I had not expected the worst to happen,” Yash would tell The Quint.

I had been experiencing a fever during the two matches leading up to the encounter with KKR. I took prescribed medications just before those games. Even during the match against KKR, I continued to grapple with the fever. The camp was affected by a viral outbreak, and many players were suffering from it.

The aftermath wasn't just a haunting dream for Yash; his family suffered too - his mother refused to eat that day. The pacer took the time to reassure his mother, explaining that these ups and downs were an inevitable part of the game they had all committed to.

My mother didn’t eat that day. My family was down too but they always showed faith in me. I explained to her that these things are a part of the game.

In the off season, Gujarat Titans decided to release the left-arm pacer from their squad. However, fate presented him with another opportunity. This time, fortune smiled upon him as he caught the attention of Royal Challengers Bangalore, securing a lucrative Rs 5 crore deal that would present him with another opportunity to prove his mettle.

“We saw some of his potential last year, certainly with the new ball for swing and wicket-taking potential. I know he had a hard time at the death occasionally, but we believe he has got high potential and we are looking for great things from him,” RCB head coach Andy Flower would say on JioCinema after signing the uncapped pacer in the 2024 IPL auction.