'He's Lost 7-8 Kilos,' Hardik Pandya Shares Health Update on Yash Dayal

With 48 needed from the last three overs, Shami bowled a brilliant over and gave away just five. Rinku led KKR's fight with a six and a four off the final two balls of the penultimate over to bring it down to 29 needed off the last over.

Umesh Yadav picked up a single off the first ball of the last over bowled by Dayal and with 28 needed off the last five balls, Rinku Singh did the unthinkable, smashing five sixes in a row against Dayal to spark wild celebrations. He remained unbeaten on 48 off 21 balls with one four and six sixes.