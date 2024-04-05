IPL – A League to Hail Champions

The latest to make his mark in the echelons of cricket from out of the blue is Mayank Yadav. The Delhi fast bowler recorded a bowling speed of 156.7 kmph and apart from his ferocious pace, he showed accuracy and consistency as well. The new superstar from the Lucknow franchise of the IPL’24, via his performance, is at present the prime attraction of cricket lovers and connoisseurs not only in India but also from all over the cricket world.

A genuine speedster in cricket has always had that aura of a champion warrior. The world has always admired speed in all forms of sport and hurling the red, white or pink cherry at a breathtaking speed in cricket is no different.

The West Indies cricket teams of the 70s and 80s had a handful of these dreaded pacers who were instrumental in demolishing opponents. This was the sole reason why West Indies dominated cricket then and people flocked to see and enjoy batters ducking and swerving from the fast-bowling missiles.