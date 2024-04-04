IPL 2024: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Reaps Reward of Leaving Home at 11 for Cricket

Let's set the record straight from the get-go – Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s story does not fit the archetypal rags-to-riches framework. It is not the tugging-at-heartstrings, emotion-evoking, excruciating-yet-cheerful tale of a cricketer who hailed from an obscure village and earned recognition in the sport, subsequently becoming the proletarian poster boy.

The 18-year-old batter, who scored a half-century on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on Wednesday (3 April), hails from a rather affluent family in Delhi. Angkrish’s mother, Malika Raghuvanshi represented India in basketball. His father, Avneesh Raghuvanshi is a former professional tennis player.